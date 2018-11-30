

New security measures, including panic buttons, are in place at a Barrhaven synagogue.

It comes following the deadly shooting in Pittsburgh and a rising number of hate crimes targeting the Jewish community.

“After the Pittsburgh shooting our community came together,” said Rabbi Menachem Mendel Blum of the Ottawa Torah Centre. “But we have to be vigilant and have to make sure our members are protected…we want to take our precautionary measures although there is no threat and there’s no reason to be alarmed,” he said.

Security measures, some you see and some you don’t, are also in place at other synagogues and religious buildings in Ottawa and have been for some time.