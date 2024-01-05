New scam targeting job seekers offers to pay in cryptocurrency, Ottawa police warn

The Ottawa Police Service says officers have been seeing a new scam involving job offers paying in cryptocurrency.

The scammers would ask the job seeker to send them their personal information, putting them at risk to lose money, police warn.

“We are reminding people to use their best judgement when looking for jobs online,” reads the release.

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency where financial transactions are verified and maintained by a decentralized system using cryptography, rather than by a centralized authority.