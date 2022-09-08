New rules to protect air passengers with cancelled flights come into effect
New refund rules come into effect today to better protect air passengers after flights are cancelled.
Starting Sept. 8, airlines will be on the hook for a full refund if passengers cannot be rebooked on another available flight within 48 hours. This is an amendment to Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulation, which was introduced in 2019.
Previously, airlines were only required to refund if the reason for the cancellation was under their control. Now, the refunds will happen even if those cancellations or delays are not the fault of the airline. The expanded rules will cover other issues like weather delays and labour disputes.
Tom Oosmen of the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) says this is a win for passengers. “If the flight disruption is outside airline control, and the airline can’t rebook you within 48 hours of your original departure, they have to offer you a refund. And the refund must be provided within 30 days.”
This comes as the CTA deals with a backlog of air passenger complaints. From April to August 2022, the agency received more than 13,000 air travel complaints.
Oosmen says, “I think this was a definite gap that we saw because of the pandemic, and we are closing it now, so that makes our system complete and robust.”
Oosmen encouraged passengers to know their rights if flights get delayed. “If you are faced with a cancellation or flight disruption, take notes on the incident and what you are told by the airline because you may need them afterwards.”
Sylvie de Belleville, a lawyer with the advocacy group Option consommateurs, says these new rules are good first step. She says, “The pandemic happened and lots of flights were cancelled, and a lot of airlines just said, we don’t have the obligation to reimburse passengers for flights because it was not a situation that was under our control, and the regulation does not say specifically that we do have the obligation to reimburse.”
But de Belleville says there is room for improvement. She would like to see rules that provide a reimbursement option if the passenger no longer needs a later flight; for example, those traveling for short trips.
“If you were traveling for a specific event, a friend’s wedding, and the flight was booked for Friday and the wedding was for Saturday, and (your flight got cancelled and) you were rebooked to fly out on Sunday morning—in that situation not only did you use the flight, but you also lost the wedding! The flight would not be useful to you, and reimbursement is not mandatory,” she says.
“It leaves a gap where consumers could be left with a flight they don’t need and no answer in the regulations for such a situation.”
The National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) says these new rules unfairly target the airlines – when flights could be cancelled due to other entities like customs, security, or even the airport.
President and CEO of the NACC Jeff Morrison says the airline is not always at fault and should not be held responsible.
“What these new expanded regulations are going to do is put airlines on the hook and be entirely responsible for any issue that is the cause of a disruption of a flight, whether it is in their control or not. That is a concern—not just because of the obvious lack of fairness.”
Morrison says, “At the end of the day there are so many other organizations and entities involved in a flight—whether it be the custom and immigration officials, the security officials, the airport themselves, including the baggage carousels, the navigation people. Under these new regulations, there is no accountability for those bodies.”
“If the whole point of these expanded regulations is to try to minimize flight disruptions, which of course is what we all want, the fact is that there is no service standards or accountability for those other entities, is going to be a big cause for concern,” says Morrison.
Morrison says if airlines are on the hook for more refunds, there could be financial pressures in the future, including potential increase to airfares.
A statement provided to CTV News from a spokesperson for the Office of the Minister of Transport says; “Passengers have rights and they deserve to be respected. Our government was the first to put in place protections for travellers and ensure their rights are safeguarded throughout their travel journey.”
The statement says, “the new regulations, which amend Canada’s existing Air Passenger Protection Regulations, apply to flights that are cancelled, or where there is a lengthy delay, for reasons outside of an air carrier’s control, including major weather events or a pandemic, where it is not possible for the carrier to complete the passenger’s journey within a reasonable time. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed a gap in Canada’s passenger protection regulations, with flights delayed or cancelled due to situations outside an airline’s control, like a global pandemic. These new regulations will help correct this gap.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Video appears to show RCMP takedown of Saskatchewan stabbing suspect
A video captured Wednesday on Highway 11 in Saskatchewan appears to show the moment a suspect in the stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 wounded was taken into custody by police.
Ricky Martin sues nephew, alleges million-dollar losses
Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations of sexual abuse.
Police say Memphis shooting spree suspect, 19, in custody
Police in Memphis, Tenn., said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long spree that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested.
Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally
A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated, officials in Indiana said Wednesday.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
'We have to do something,' Minister Rodriguez says of coming online harms bill
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an 'obligation' to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.S. woman finds lost wedding ring at local dump
A Cape Breton woman’s search for her wedding and other rings began at home, but ended at the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Solid Waste transfer facility.
Toronto
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century to attend Toronto concert tonight
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Montreal
-
Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Legault sorry for English content on his party's website
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault said Wednesday he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.
Northern Ontario
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Northern College highlights supports, safety during orientation week
The final count of new students hasn't been competed, but officials at Northern College say there's a healthy number of newcomers to the north.
-
Science North gears up for another school year
Students are back in the classroom in Sudbury and that means the return of field trips to places like Science North and Dynamic Earth.
London
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Violent incident with box cutter-wielding man amplifies calls to help core area businesses
A frightening encounter has a downtown business owner calling on city hall to do more to address drug use, homelessness and street culture in London, Ont. On Monday, a man entered the Coffee Culture on Dundas Place and violently kicked the locked bathroom door while an employee was inside.
-
Man stabbed with his own knife after altercation: LPS
A London man has been charged after an incident involving a knife and a dog. Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, a man and woman were sitting at a picnic table playing music in a park at 580 Clarence St. when police say a man they don’t know approached them with a dog.
Winnipeg
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
Manitoba home sales drop in August amid rising cost of borrowing
The Bank of Canada has raised the interest yet again in an effort to combat high inflation - Bad news for Manitobans already strapped for cash due to the high cost of living.
Kitchener
-
Local real estate market cooling as interest rates rise, according to industry professionals
Interest rate hikes have been another hurdle for many people still trying to buy homes.
-
Parents frustrated over busing disruption for special needs students
School buses were back up and running for the first day of class in Waterloo region, but not every student was picked up.
-
Kitchener karate kid continues to impress on national and international stage
A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener is making a name for herself in the karate world after a summer full of stiff competition.
Calgary
-
Calgary's mayor in Hollywood as another production begins back home
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is in Hollywood, trying to bring more film and television productions to her city. And Gondek's two-day Los Angeles trip comes as another feature film is shooting in the Calgary area.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Calgary businesses feel pinch of rising interest rates
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate again Wednesday by 75 points, bringing the base cost of most lending to 3.25 per cent.
Saskatoon
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police have taken 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
'Unsafe and irresponsible' drone usage in Jasper temporarily grounds fire-fighting helicopters
Two more people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
Vancouver
-
Kitsilano residents still trying to stop access road for Senakw development
Construction is underway on the Squamish Nation's Senakw development – but nearby homeowners are still trying to stop an access road that will go through Vanier Park.
-
Tired of traffic in the Massey Tunnel? The BC Liberals say a bridge would have already opened
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon says if his party had its way, drivers would no longer be sitting in gridlock at one of the most congested traffic points in the province.
-
Landlords 'very disappointed' by B.C.'s capped rent hike, tenant group wants full freeze
The announcement that B.C. is capping next year's annual allowable rent increase at two per cent was welcome news to many renters – but the province is still facing criticism from advocates for landlords and tenants alike.
Regina
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Peter Whitmore, who abducted and abused boys in Saskatchewan, denied parole
A pedophile who kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys in an abandoned Saskatchewan house in 2006 has been denied parole.