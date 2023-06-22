New rules for little libraries and front yard gardens comes to committee
The city of Ottawa's transportation committee meets today to vote on proposed new rules for little free libraries and front yard gardens.
The changes are part of an update to the city's Use and Care of Roads Bylaw that governs, among other things, how residents interact with the city's right-of-way, the city-owned strip of grass on a homeowner's property along the road.
Little free libraries are popular structures in many neighbourhoods in Ottawa, but there have been conflicts with the bylaw. Last year, city council directed staff to explore new rules for the structures on residential properties after the community reacted to a story about a Stittsville family that was ordered to move the little library on their front lawn away from the curb.
The new rules would permit little free library boxes to be set up within the right-of-way, provided they meet certain criteria:
- structures must be at least one metre from the road;
- structures are only allowed on local streets, not arterial or collector roads;
- structures must be between 90 and 110 cm in height;
- structures must be maintained in a good state of repair;
- structures cannot have a permanent foundation; and
- structures cannot impede or encumber a sidewalk in any way.
Residents would be required to provide a signed acknowledgement to the city before installing the library box, which staff say will confirm homeowners have reviewed the guidelines and bylaw requirements.
The changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw would also allow residents to plant flowers on their properties within the right-of-way, but these would need to be at least one metre away from a road where no curb exists, at least one metre from a tree or OC Transpo bus stop and at least 1.5 metres away from a fire hydrant.
No fruits, vegetables or herbs would be permitted within the right-of-way. Plants can only reach a maximum height of 75 cm and residents can only hand dig the area to plant their gardens.
If approved by committee, full city council will vote on the changes June 28.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New rules for little libraries and front yard gardens comes to committee
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Singh asks Mendicino to investigate Nijjar killing amid reports CSIS warned Sikh temple leader of threat
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to investigate the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent member of the Sikh community in Surrey, B.C., amid reports he was warned by Canadian intelligence officials that his life was in danger prior to his death.
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
Renters in 36 of Canada's largest cities can't afford to buy a starter home: report
Data from Point2Homes reveals that renters in 36 of Canada's 50 largest cities earn 60 per cent less than the minimum required income needed to buy a starter home.
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Massive new Toronto casino angers Ontario First Nation
A First Nation believes it has been betrayed by the Ford government. CTV National News Correspondent Adrian Ghobrial reports on the casino controversy, just as Ontario opens its doors to the biggest gambler's paradise in the country.
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Atlantic
-
'Experimental with no oversight:' Experts had concerns about OceanGate sub for years
The small submersible missing in the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean has not been subject to industry-standard tests and scrutiny, according to two subsea engineers who flagged concerns about the vessel in 2018.
-
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
-
‘There's so much demand’: Accessing primary care a challenge in N.B.
The New Brunswick Health Council has published the results of a survey on accessing primary care in the province that confirm what many in health care already knew: the system is stretched thin.
Toronto
-
Shooting in Mississauga leaves man dead, woman injured
A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Mississauga.
-
Pregnant woman in life-threatening condition after collision in Scarborough
A pregnant woman has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough, police say.
-
'Trip of a lifetime ruined': Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
Montreal
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
Girl, 10, home from the hospital after being hit by car, put in induced coma
A Montreal family is feeling enormous relief now that their 10-year-old girl is back home five weeks after she was seriously injured by a car that hit her while she was crossing a street in Lachine.
-
Legault defends housing minister after latest CAQ ethics probe
Quebec Premier Francois Legault defended the integrity of his government Wednesday after his Minster of Housing, France-Elaine Duranceau, is under investigation by the Ethics Commissioner.
Northern Ontario
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Sudbury Kinsmen looking for boost for home lottery, 50/50
The Kinsmen Club of Sudbury is hoping for a little boost in ticket sales ahead of the closing weekend for its 38th annual showcase home lottery and 50/50 draw.
-
Sudbury carpenter fired for sending explicit video to boss
A carpenter in Greater Sudbury who sent a sexually explicit video to his boss has lost an appeal of the decision to fire him.
London
-
Special send-off for beloved graduating student considered 'unofficial mayor' of his high school
It was a one-of-a-kind send off for a special graduate — students and teachers lined the hallways of Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas, Ont. for a rare ‘clap out.’ Jackson Virgoe, 21, a student in a developmental education classroom, is graduating after seven years of high school.
-
'It’s scary': London man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
-
London, Ont. man seeks new owner for custom made ‘camper bike’
Versatile. Maneuverable. Homey. All core qualities carefully considered as Jeffory Beland constructed his custom camper bike.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
New Winnipeg Costco clears hurdle at city hall
Plans for a fourth Costco grocery store in Winnipeg passed the next step at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
Kitchener
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
-
LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region
It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.
-
New GO bus routes from Waterloo to Brampton set to start Saturday
There will soon be more options to transit riders in Waterloo region looking to connect with the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary
-
Calgary, Edmonton among Canadian cities targeted during RCMP crackdown on 3D-printed guns
RCMP confirm searches were executed in Calgary and Edmonton as part of a Canada-wide operation that saw hundreds of firearms seized, including dozens of 3D-printed guns.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
Errant inclusion in Alberta Health Services advisory leaves Calgary tattoo studio suffering
Little Witch Tattoo says it should never have had its name included in an Alberta Health Services advisory released on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge fire spread to hard-to-reach utility cavity
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that started in an encampment under the University Bridge has spread to a hard-to-reach utility cavity.
-
Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog
The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.
-
Canadian pilots promote access to medical care
Pilots from across the country are going to new heights to promote a non-profit that aims to connect patients to medical care. Volunteers will take to the sky to raise awareness for Hope Air with the sixth annual ‘Give Hope Wings’ expedition.
Edmonton
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
Flash floods prompt evacuations northwest of Edmonton
Areas northwest of Edmonton were evacuated late Wednesday afternoon due to flash floods.
-
Golf course in Whitecourt flooded: 'Golf pros aren't supposed to wear hip waders'
Damage is still being assessed but as much as 80 per cent of the Whitecourt Golf & Country Club is under water.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Record-high rates of patients leaving without being seen in Lower Mainland hospitals
A historically-high percentage of patients are leaving Metro Vancouver emergency departments without being seen by a doctor, another sign of the crisis gripping British Columbia’s hospital system
-
Vancouver playground slide removed following noise complaints
A popular kids' slide in a Vancouver park has been removed following numerous complaints from neighbours that it’s too loud.
-
North Vancouver RCMP explain why demonstrators aren't being removed from Highway 1 overpasses
It's been more than a month since the province was granted a court injunction prohibiting demonstrators from affixing banners to or congregating on the Mountain Highway overpass of Highway 1 in North Vancouver.
Regina
-
Regina marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with celebrations in the park
Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
2022 Grey Cup plays significant impact in Riders' financial recovery: Annual Report
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released their financial report from the 2022 season.
-
3D-printed handguns, rifles and 10,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Sask. as part of cross-Canada investigation
A plethora of guns, ammo and a 3D printer were among the items seized during searches in Regina and Zehner, Sask., RCMP say.