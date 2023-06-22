New rules for little libraries and front yard gardens comes to committee

The city of Ottawa's transportation committee meets today to vote on proposed new rules for little free libraries and front yard gardens.

The changes are part of an update to the city's Use and Care of Roads Bylaw that governs, among other things, how residents interact with the city's right-of-way, the city-owned strip of grass on a homeowner's property along the road.

Little free libraries are popular structures in many neighbourhoods in Ottawa, but there have been conflicts with the bylaw. Last year, city council directed staff to explore new rules for the structures on residential properties after the community reacted to a story about a Stittsville family that was ordered to move the little library on their front lawn away from the curb.

The new rules would permit little free library boxes to be set up within the right-of-way, provided they meet certain criteria:

structures must be at least one metre from the road;

structures are only allowed on local streets, not arterial or collector roads;

structures must be between 90 and 110 cm in height;

structures must be maintained in a good state of repair;

structures cannot have a permanent foundation; and

structures cannot impede or encumber a sidewalk in any way.

Residents would be required to provide a signed acknowledgement to the city before installing the library box, which staff say will confirm homeowners have reviewed the guidelines and bylaw requirements.

The changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw would also allow residents to plant flowers on their properties within the right-of-way, but these would need to be at least one metre away from a road where no curb exists, at least one metre from a tree or OC Transpo bus stop and at least 1.5 metres away from a fire hydrant.

No fruits, vegetables or herbs would be permitted within the right-of-way. Plants can only reach a maximum height of 75 cm and residents can only hand dig the area to plant their gardens.

If approved by committee, full city council will vote on the changes June 28.