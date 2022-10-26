New Rideau-Vanier councillor hitting the ground running

Stéphanie Plante, elected as the new councillor for Rideau-Vanier, attends a fundraiser on Tuesday night a day after winning the election. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Stéphanie Plante, elected as the new councillor for Rideau-Vanier, attends a fundraiser on Tuesday night a day after winning the election. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina