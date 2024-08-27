New restrictions on temporary foreign workers more impactful for rural communities, expert says

The federal government's major policy reversal to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers (TFWs) in Canada will be especially impactful for small communities like Brockville, Ont., according to Richard Alexander with Restaurants Canada.

"Some of the changes announced could have a very negative impact on rural, remote communities," he said.

"There's close to one million newcomers in Canada that are currently unemployed. And we have asked for support to be able to provide employment opportunities for that group."

Beginning Sept. 26, applications for TFWs will be denied in regions with an unemployment rate of 6 per cent or higher. In addition, businesses will only be able to make up 10 per cent of their workforce with TFW, down from 20 per cent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday the economic situation in Canada has changed since his government loosened rules to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To those who would complain about worker shortages, here's my message: there is no better time to hire and invest in Canadian workers," Trudeau said.

Hall's Apple Market in Brockville currently employs eight TFWs, and each one is essential as they prepare for apple picking season.

"I don't know what we would do if we lost them," said operations manager Matthew Shapton. "They are part of our operation, they're part of our family. They're the guys that have always been here, and to us they're integral. We've had guys that are here that have worked for us for 20 years. It's the same guys that come back year after year."

Some sectors are exempt, including agriculture, health care and construction.