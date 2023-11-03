New report finds 56 per cent of Ottawa restaurants in 'dire straits' from rising costs
Restaurants across the country and in Ottawa are struggling to adjust to a post-pandemic world.
A new report from Restaurants Canada shows although customer spending is up ten per cent from last year, 50 per cent of restaurants are in dire straits and at risk of going under.
In Ottawa, that number is closer to 56 per cent.
“The reality is that yes, numbers are up in terms of revenue to the industry, but if you adjust that with inflation we are down to pre-pandemic levels,” said Richard Alexander, executive vice president of government relations and public affairs with Restaurants Canada.
Etienne Dupuy, the manager of Tropikal on Clarence Street, says wage increases combined with higher inflation and less people eating out is not a recipe for success.
“We’re really trying to serve as much as we can and cutting expenses as much as we can, but really there is only so much that can be done,” said Dupuy.
Data so far this year shows more than double the number of bankruptcies compared to last year.
A survey also found that 69 per cent of Canadians say they’re not dinning out as much because prices are taking a bite out of their appetite.
“The sticker prices everyone sees when they go to the grocery store in terms of rising costs of things you’re purchasing there, well, we see those things ten fold here,” said Sarah Chown, Ottawa chair of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association.
In recent weeks at least two restaurants in Gatineau closed their doors.
Brasseurs Du Temps, a 15-year fixture in the area and British Pub whose owner took to social media, said the decision was because of, “changing economic times, higher inflation and rising interest rates.”
With the deadline looming to pay back federal loans taken out to survive the pandemic, industry leaders say that without an extension, more restaurants will have no choice but to close for good.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Palestinian-Canadian man urges ceasefire as wife, children remain trapped in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian Nael Halees says he has lost 15 family members in Gaza, and is urgently calling for a ceasefire while his wife and two children remain trapped there.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid
Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians Saturday at a UN shelter and hospital in the main combat zone in the Gaza Strip as the assault intensified on the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers, amid growing international uproar over the soaring death toll and deepening humanitarian crisis.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
How Indigenous, Black Canadians are impacted by plastic production, use and waste
A new campaign by climate advocacy group Environmental Defence is exposing some of the harms caused by the life cycle of plastic, especially against Indigenous and other marginalized communities in Canada.
Atlantic
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
-
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
Toronto
-
'He's so evil': Mother of Toronto toddler who died after eating poisoned breakfast cereal speaks out after sentencing hearing
The mother of a Toronto toddler who died after eating breakfast cereal laced with sodium nitrite said there are 'so many questions' left unanswered following a hearing in a downtown courtroom that saw the man responsible sentenced to life in prison.
-
Woman says she feels 'insecure' in Toronto after being unable to report antisemitic graffiti
A Jewish woman says she feels 'insecure' in her own city after receiving no response to her repeated calls about antisemitic graffiti spotted at a bus stop Thursday afternoon.
-
Suspect at large following stabbing in downtown Toronto bar
Police are still searching for a suspect following a stabbing at a bar in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Montrealers to unite with Washington protestors, calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are scheduled to take place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.
-
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
-
Quebecer describes nightmare Morocco trip that left 200 sick, 15 hospitalized
An all-women's trip through the Moroccan desert took a dark turn last week after hundreds of travellers fell seriously ill during their expedition.
Northern Ontario
-
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
-
'It's not as simple as walking away': Crisis worker on why people stay in abusive relationships
Following last week's horrific shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, a northern Ontario crisis worker wants people to understand why survivors often stay in abusive relationships and how people can help loved ones.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
London
-
One person dead after crash involving dirt bike in Elgin County: OPP
Emergency responders were called to Marsh Line, west of Dutton, Friday evening for reports of a serious collision.
-
No NCR defence: Accused in truck attack on London, Ont. family cannot argue mental defect
A Windsor jury learned Friday Nathaniel Veltman cannot argue he is not criminally responsible (NCR) because of his mental illnesses.
-
'Don't ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices
The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow. A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard said players will now boycott all games and practices.
Winnipeg
-
New CFIB report reveals rise in crime impacting small businesses
A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) suggests small businesses in Manitoba are seeing an increase in criminal activity.
-
'The city continues to grow': Mayor calls for zoning changes to fast track housing construction
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is calling for changes to the city's zoning process in order to fast track housing construction.
-
Winnipeg Humane Society at capacity for dogs, offering adoption discounts
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is currently overcapacity for dogs, and looking for people to come and adopt some new furry friends.
Kitchener
-
'A child is going to die here': Calls for change at Norfolk County crosswalk
Family, friends and residents are calling for changes at a Norfolk County crosswalk after a 15-year-old student was struck by a SUV last week and left badly injured.
-
Another youth charged for damaging Pride flag at Kitchener high school
A fifth youth is facing charges in connection to a hate-motivated incident at a Kitchener high school
-
'We are facing a crisis in family medicine': College of family physicians warns of worsening crisis
What needs to be done to address the physician shortage.
Calgary
-
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Alberta should expect 'complex and multi-year process' if it leaves CPP: Freeland
If Alberta wants to leave the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and create its own, it should be prepared for a long and complicated process according to Canada’s finance minister, who met with her provincial counterparts on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Not tasting one day of real jail': Criminal defence lawyer calls Dawn Walker sentence 'very, very light'
The jail sentence for a Saskatoon woman who abducted her son and staged their disappearance is “very, very light,” according to criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Poilievre supportive of Saskatchewan's renewed push against carbon tax
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agrees with the Saskatchewan Party’s position to push against federal carbon pricing.
-
Saskatoon to put 3 parcels of riverfront land on the market
City administration says it plans to release three plots of land in River Landing.
Edmonton
-
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
Vancouver
-
Murderer dies in B.C. prison amid overdose prevention debate
A murderer serving an indeterminate sentence at a federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has died, the Correctional Service of Canada announced Friday.
-
Crown's attempt to enforce Vancouver snow removal bylaw dismissed on appeal
When a provincial court judge ruled that a Vancouver homeowner had not violated the city's snow removal bylaw – even though there was snow visible on the sidewalk in photos submitted as evidence – Crown prosecutors appealed to the B.C. Supreme Court. They lost.
-
Video shows driver plowing through pro-Palestinian blockade in East Vancouver
Police are investigating after a minivan plowed through a pro-Palestinian protest that was blocking traffic in East Vancouver on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. man took officer's gun and shot him, agency says
A man who died in a confrontation at a Saskatchewan police station gained control of an officer's gun before he was shot, according to a provincial agency that investigates police-involved incidents.
-
Poilievre supportive of Saskatchewan's renewed push against carbon tax
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agrees with the Saskatchewan Party’s position to push against federal carbon pricing.
-
'In droves': Regina neighbourhood pushing back against proposed high rise building
Approximately 200 Douglas Park residents filled a school gym Thursday night for an information meeting regarding a proposed development in the area.