Paul LaPolice has arrived in Ottawa.

The new head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks was greeted by General Manager Marcel Desjardins and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment CEO Mark Goudie at the Ottawa Airport Sunday night.

.@PaulLaPolice has touched down in the Nation's Capital �� pic.twitter.com/trZCMMBBep — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) December 9, 2019

LaPolice will be introduced as the second coach the Redblacks at a media conference this afternoon. He replaced Rick Campbell, who left the team at the end of the 2019 season.

LaPolice comes to Ottawa after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Grey Cup Champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In a statement, LaPolice said “I am thrilled to be part of the Redblacks organization and RNation.” He added “my family is expected to make Ottawa our home and we can’t wait to see everyone out at TD Place.”