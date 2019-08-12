

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Claude Brulé moves into the President’s office at Algonquin College today.

Three weeks before the start of the new school year, Brulé takes over as President and CEO of Algonquin College. He succeeds Cheryl Jensen, who retired after a five-year term as President.

Brulé has spent 20 years at Algonquin College, serving as the College’s Senior Vice President, Academic since 2012. He also served as the Dean of the Faculty of Technology and Trades.

In a statement, Brulé said “Algonquin college is an outstanding postsecondary institution, with an enviable reputation not only in the Ottawa Valley region and throughout the province, but also across the nation and internationally as well.”