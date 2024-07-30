New police helicopter to track car thefts, speeding a 'game-changer' for Ottawa Police, chief says

A new Ontario Provincial Police helicopter providing air support against car thefts and stunt driving in Ottawa will be a "game-changer" for the Ottawa Police Service, according to the chief.

A new Joint Air Support Unit will see an Ontario Provincial Police H135 helicopter stationed in Ottawa, providing support to the Ottawa Police Service as officers investigate auto thefts, carjackings and other policing operations.

"This new helicopter is a game-changer for our operational capabilities and it's an exciting step forward for all of us," Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters on Tuesday.

"This helicopter will give us the upper hand in tracking and apprehending suspects more safely."

The Ontario government announced plans to purchase five helicopters for use in the Greater Toronto Are and Ottawa on Monday. The OPP says the helicopter will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to help police track vehicles.

Stubbs says it will be 12 to 18 months before the OPP helicopter is positioned in Ottawa. The Ontario Provincial Police will provide the crew for the helicopter, supporting Ottawa police operations on the ground.

According to the Ottawa Police Service Crime Map, 957 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024. Stubbs said 55 per cent of stolen vehicles have been recovered so far this year.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the helicopter will be useful for police.

"This couldn't be happening at a better time for Ottawa. We have unique challenges in our city, we are facing an increase in vehicle theft and vehicle-related crimes, other crimes," Sutcliffe said.

"Fortunately, we live in a safe community. The crime rate in Ottawa is relatively low but there are rising challenges, particularly in the suburban parts of our city. We have to address an area that is geographically very large."

Stubbs says officers responded to an auto theft this week where officers could have used a helicopter support.

"Just last night we had a stolen vehicle. We chased the stolen vehicle, we backed off because of speed and safety. If the helicopter is in the air, we don't have to worry about that. They do that job for us," Stubbs said.

"I will say, for that event last night, our team was fantastic, located the stolen vehicle and the person inside of it, and arrested them as well. We got the vehicle back and we got an arrest. It would have been easier if we had the helicopter."

Stubbs says in addition to helping police track vehicle theft suspects, the helicopter will provide support to the Tactical Team, missing persons investigations and demonstrations and events.

"This helicopter will provide our team on the ground with a birds eye view helping us manage crowds and ensure everyone is safe," Stubbs said. "Big events like Canada Day, when heads of state like (U.S. President Joe Biden) and (Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy), or some of our demonstrations that have thousands of people, the helo will be in the air."

The Ontario government announced a new deal for Ottawa in April, which included $48 million to "address community and public safety."