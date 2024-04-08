New photo radar camera near Mooney's Bay issues 2,100 tickets in first month

The new photo radar camera near Mooney's Bay issued hundreds of speeding tickets in its first month of operation, as the city of Ottawa continues to ramp up the automated speed enforcement camera program.

New statistics released by the city show the new camera on Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay and Hog's Back, issued 2,124 tickets in February. The camera was officially turned on Jan. 31.

Eight new photo radar cameras were activated in February.

The new camera on Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road, issued 1,172 tickets in February, while the new camera on Kelly Farm Drive, between Bradwell Way and Alasken Drive, caught 357 speeders in 29 days.

Overall, Ottawa's 36 photo radar cameras issued 22,467 tickets in February.

The automated speed enforcement camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue issued 1,948 tickets in February, after issuing 1,731 tickets in January. The camera on Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private, issued 1,639 tickets in February.

Photo radar cameras issued 40,951 tickets for speeding over the first two months of the year.

The City of Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. The plan calls for the number of photo radar cameras on Ottawa roads to increase to 60 by the end of the year.

All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.

Here is a look at the tickets issued by Ottawa's eight new photo radar cameras in February

Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay and Hog's Back: 2,124 tickets

Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 1,172 tickets

Kelly Farm Drive, between Bradwell Way and Alasken Drive: 357 tickets

Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive: 345 tickets

Stonehaven Drive, between Summitview Drive and Stonemeadow Drive: 274 tickets

Berrigan Drive, between Wanstead Drive and Longfields Drive: 254 tickets

Bronson Avenue, between Raven and Sunnyside Avenue(near Carleton University): 129 tickets

Spratt Road, between Earl Armstrong and Canyon Walk: 79 tickets

Planned cameras on Jeanne d'Arc (between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler/Vorlage), Heron Road (between Alta Vista and Baycrest), Montreal Road (between Bethamy and Oglivie) and King Edward Avenue (between Bolton and St. Patrick) did not issue any tickets in February.

Here is a look at the top 10 cameras for speeding tickets in January-February: