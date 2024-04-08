OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • New photo radar camera near Mooney's Bay issues 2,100 tickets in first month

    Photo radar
    Share

    The new photo radar camera near Mooney's Bay issued hundreds of speeding tickets in its first month of operation, as the city of Ottawa continues to ramp up the automated speed enforcement camera program.

    New statistics released by the city show the new camera on Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay and Hog's Back, issued 2,124 tickets in February. The camera was officially turned on Jan. 31.

    Eight new photo radar cameras were activated in February.

    The new camera on Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road, issued 1,172 tickets in February, while the new camera on Kelly Farm Drive, between Bradwell Way and Alasken Drive, caught 357 speeders in 29 days.

    Overall, Ottawa's 36 photo radar cameras issued 22,467 tickets in February.

    The automated speed enforcement camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue issued 1,948 tickets in February, after issuing 1,731 tickets in January. The camera on Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private, issued 1,639 tickets in February.

    Photo radar cameras issued 40,951 tickets for speeding over the first two months of the year.

    The City of Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. The plan calls for the number of photo radar cameras on Ottawa roads to increase to 60 by the end of the year.

    All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.

    Here is a look at the tickets issued by Ottawa's eight new photo radar cameras in February

    • Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay and Hog's Back: 2,124 tickets
    • Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 1,172 tickets
    • Kelly Farm Drive, between Bradwell Way and Alasken Drive: 357 tickets
    • Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive: 345 tickets
    • Stonehaven Drive, between Summitview Drive and Stonemeadow Drive: 274 tickets
    • Berrigan Drive, between Wanstead Drive and Longfields Drive: 254 tickets
    • Bronson Avenue, between Raven and Sunnyside Avenue(near Carleton University): 129 tickets
    • Spratt Road, between Earl Armstrong and Canyon Walk: 79 tickets

    Planned cameras on Jeanne d'Arc (between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler/Vorlage), Heron Road (between Alta Vista and Baycrest), Montreal Road (between Bethamy and Oglivie) and King Edward Avenue (between Bolton and St. Patrick) did not issue any tickets in February.

    Here is a look at the top 10 cameras for speeding tickets in January-February:

    1. St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 3,679 tickets
    2. Cedarview Road, near Cedarview Middle School: 2,827 tickets
    3. Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private: 2,864 tickets
    4. Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 2,558 tickets
    5. Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay and Hog's Back: 2,124 tickets (February only)
    6. Cambrian Road, between Greenbank Road and Kilbirnie Drive: 1,990 tickets
    7. Bayshore Drive, near 50 Bayshore Drive: 1,920 tickets
    8. Woodroffe Avenue, between Georgina Drive and Hwy. 417: 1,798 tickets
    9. Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,689 tickets
    10. Alta Vista Drive, between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue: 1,634 tickets

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News