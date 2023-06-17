New owner for the Senators and Ottawa imposing a three-bin limit for garbage: Top 5 stories this week
The Ottawa Senators have a new owner, council approves a new garbage policy and federal workers 'dissatisfied' with the return-to-office plan.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer will be the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Senators Sports and Entertainment announced this week that it has entered into an agreement to sell 90 per cent of the club to an entity controlled by Andlauer. Anna and Olivia Melnyk, through the Melnyk Estate, will retain a 10 per cent interest in the club, according to the Senators.
Andlauer's group includes Farm Boy partner and special advisor Jeff York and the Malhotra family, owners of Claridge Homes.
"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club," Andlauer said in a statement released by the Senators.
"I believe that the Senators' fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I'm excited to take the franchise's success both on and off the ice to the next level."
The NHL's board of governors must approve the sale.
A group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer will be the new owners of the Ottawa Senators.
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
The new policy will limit households to three garbage bins/items every two weeks, and residents will not be able to purchase bag tags for extra garbage.
City staff say enforcement of the new limits will be gradual with a heavy emphasis on education, followed by garbage collectors placing a notice sticker on extra bags. Eventually, anything other than three garbage containers would not be collected.
The city looked at short-term solutions to increase waste diversion rates and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill, which is expected to be fully by 2036-2038.
The cost of a new landfill ranges between $300 million and $450 million, and could take up to 15 years to be fully operational. Council has also directed staff to bring forward a report looking at technologies to deal with Ottawa's garbage, including waste-to-energy incineration.
Medium and long-term solutions for Ottawa's garbage will be discussed in the fall when the Solid Waste Master Plan is tabled.
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck while cycling in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "horrified to hear this, but not surprised."
"Cycling on Gladstone can be super dangerous. We need safe bike infrastructure on this road. It's in the Transportation Master Plan, but I want to see it accelerated."
The Transportation Master Plan includes a feasibility study to look at adding cycling lanes on Gladstone Avenue from Percy Street to the Corso Italia Station, and options to the west.
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving a cyclist and a dump truck at Gladstone Avenue and Rochester Street. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Majority of federal workers feeling 'dissatisfied' with return-to-office plan, PIPSC survey
Federal public servants are feeling "dissatisfied" and say productivity is down since the federal government implemented a return-to-office plan for tens of thousands of public servants six months ago, according to a new union survey.
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada kicked off National Public Service Week by unveiling the results of a survey of its 72,000 members on the return-to-office policies implemented this year.
"Six months into the implementation of a one-size-fits-all return to office order, our members report that the policy has undermined their productivity, increased their cost of living, forced them to waste time in traffic – and it hasn't improved collaboration," PIPSC President Jennifer Carr said in a statement.
PIPSC says 70 per cent of respondents reported being dissatisfied with how the return-to-office policies were implemented, with workers raising concerns about the commuting time and cost, work-life balance and environmental impacts.
Sixty-one per cent of respondents said productivity has gotten worse, while PIPSC members say 80 per cent of meetings are happening virtually.
A federal office tower in Ottawa. Aug. 2, 2021. (Jackie Perez / CTV News Ottawa)
Doctors diagnose 60 cases of skin cancer during one-day clinic in Ottawa
Ottawa dermatologists say they are seeing a "tremendous increase" in skin cancer cases, after 20 per cent of people attending a free pop up-skin check clinic were diagnosed with cancer.
A group of dermatologists volunteered their time to host the clinic at the Ottawa Derm Centre as part of a fundraiser for the Mohs Skin Cancer Surgery expansion campaign at the Ottawa Hospital.
Doctors diagnosed more than 60 cases during the clinic.
"We have seen a tremendous increase in skin cancer recently, partially because of the pandemic," said Dr. Mark Kirchhof, head of dermatology for the Ottawa Hospital. "People have obviously missed some of their medical appointments."
The wait list for skin cancer surgery is currently six to eight months, according to doctors.
Dermatologists hosted a free skin check clinic at the Ottawa Derm Centre on Sunday. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
TD says it has resolved its direct deposit delay issues
TD Bank Financial Group says a technical issue affecting some customers' abilities to send and receive direct deposits has been resolved.
Did migrants reject help before deadly Greek wreck, or beg for it? Coast guard, activists disagree
Activists, migration experts and opposition politicians have criticized Greek authorities for not acting earlier to rescue a boat of migrants. Here is a timeline of events based on reports from Greek authorities, a commercial ship, and activists who said they were in touch with passengers.
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border
Suspected rebels attacked a school in a remote area of Uganda near the Congo border, killing at least 41 people in a nighttime raid before fleeing across the porous frontier, authorities said. Thirty-eight students in their dormitories were among the victims.
Atlantic
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Ottawa, N.S. provide funds for Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame, community facility
The Nova Scotia government has announced funding for a new facility that will house the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame.
-
Four pets killed in Moncton house fire, locals help save three more
A Moncton home was heavily damaged and four pets were killed in a house fire early Friday evening.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
Montreal
-
Protestors begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW | WATCH LIVE
NEW | WATCH LIVE | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
Skead Road in Greater Sudbury reopens following fatal crash
Skead Road reopens after being closed from Nickel Rim South Mine Road to MacLennan Mine Road for several hours following a fatal two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
London
-
37 young stock perish in Friday night farm fire
A family is devastated after a fire tore through a barn just southeast of London, Ont. and claimed the lives of dozens of young stock on Friday night.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
-
Sarnia police searching for fourth suspect after violent home invasion
Three men have been charged and a fourth remains outstanding after a violent home invasion earlier this week in Sarnia, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Kitchener
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Man arrested after unloaded gun found in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a gun was found in Galt.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
Calgary
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
-
Young Calgary man charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old Calgary man arrested on Thursday is facing several terrorism-related offences.
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Saskatoon
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
Edmonton
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
'Dancing and joy': Edmonton woman celebrates graduation after overcoming homelessness and addiction
Among 2,000 Athabasca University graduates Friday, was an Edmonton woman who hopes her story can inspire others.
Vancouver
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision
B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.
Regina
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.