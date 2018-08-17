

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Hawkesbury could be seeing a brand new OPP detachment by 2020.

The Ontario government is spending $182 million to replace nine aging OPP headquarters in towns across the province.

Beyond Hawkesbury, detachments in Moosonee, Fort Frances, Huron County, West Parry Sound, Manitoulin Island, Port Credit, Marathon, and Orillia will be upgraded.

The government suggests the new detachments will be more spacious, with improved amenities.

Mississauga-based Bird Construction will build and design the new police buildings.

The government says upgrading all nine detachments at the same time will allow for a standardized design and bulk purchases of construction materials.

The press release from the Ontario government says, “Taxpayers are guaranteed a fixed price for the nine detachments.”

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with "substantial completion" expected by 2020.