New Metro store opens in Ottawa's ByWard Market

Ottawa's ByWard Market now has a new Metro store, employing 125 people and offering grocery products for the community, according to the store.

The new store is located at 255 Rideau St. It opened its doors Thursday. While the store covers over 32,000 square feet to offer a wide variety and options of produce, it offers the option for online grocery shopping, said the store in a news release.

"This new store is a true reflection of the ByWard Market. We are giving customers what they want including local products through our Locally Sourced program and a great selection of ready-made meals including stone baked artisan pizza and a hot carvery station, featuring our ‘signature’ Montreal Smoked Meat Sandwich. It is important to us that our store integrates with the community, so we’ve tailored our product offering and store décor to the neighbourhood," said Joe Fusco, senior vice president, Metro.

Store manager Shawn Steinburg says the goal is to provide a good shopping experience for everyone.

"I'm looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone to our new and modern store," Steinburg said.

Metro Rideau is the official name of the new store. Its decor features photos of local landmarks to pay tribute to the community.

The store will be donating $10,000 to the Ottawa Food Bank, "who is affiliated with Feed Ontario – a long-time partner, notably through One More Bite, Metro’s food recovery program which has distributed more than 27 million kilograms of food, helping to fight food insecurity while keeping waste out of landfills between 2016 to 2023."

University of Ottawa students will be receiving an extra 10 per cent discount through the store's discount program.

Starting Thursday, the store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.