

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Music fans will have to walk through metal detectors before entering RBC Ottawa Bluesfest this year.

The walk-through metal detectors are one of the new security features being implemented this year for the festival at LeBreton Flats. The metal detectors are similar to the walk-through detectors at Canadian Tire Centre and airports.

In a statement on its website, Bluesfest says there will be no re-entry into the festival grounds once your ticket is scanned. All guests and their belongings will be subjected to search upon entry.

Bluesfest is also implementing a new maximum bag size of 12” X 12” X 6”. Diaper bags and bags specifically required for medical purposes will be allowed. There will be a bag check located outside the front gate.

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest is July 5 to 15 at LeBreton Flats.