OTTAWA -- The President of the Ottawa Lions Track and Field Club says Athletics Canada has launched a new investigation into complaints against former coach Andy McInnis.

"I would like to advise you that Athletics Canada has launched a new investigation into the complaints against Andy McInnis," Club President Nathalie Côté said in a letter posted on the club's website. "I would like to assure you that the Club and the Board of Directors will be working with the investigator to ensure that the complaints are fully investigated in a respectful and thorough manner."

McInnis was suspended by the club in March 2019 following allegations of sexual harassment, which launched the initial Athletics Canada investigation.

In May, Athletics Canada issued a lifetime ban to McInnis.

In December, McInnis won an appeal to overturn his lifetime ban. Athletics Canada said it would, as ordered, remit the case for reconsideration and remove the original investigation's report from its website. McInnis remains provisionally suspended.

"While we understand that a new investigation will be very difficult for some of our members and alumni, we welcome the opportunity for much needed change in our sport," Côté said.

None of the allegations against McInnes have been proven in court.

Côté says any athletes who may wish to file a complaint can do so by contacting the Commissioner’s Office at commissioner@athletics.ca.

Athletics Canada’s website has more information on filing a complaint.