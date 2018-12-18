

CTV Ottawa





Police across the country now have more powers to determine whether drivers are impaired by alcohol or drugs and those convicted of being impaired will now face stricter sentences after new laws came into effect Tuesday.

Bill C-46 enables police to demand a breath sample from any driver they stop. Before, police were required to have a reasonable suspicion someone was impaired before they could conduct a test an

Maximum prison terms for many impaired driving offences have also increased from five to 10 years.

MADD Canada says the law will result in fewer injuries and deaths.

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she believes the law will stand up to any potential legal tests.

“I am 100 per cent confident this does not violate the Charter. I have, as I have done with every piece of legislation, introduced a Charter statement which details where the Charter is potentially engaged with respect to mandatory alcohol screening. Again, I am confident this is consistent with the Charter,” Wilson-Raybould said.