OTTAWA -- When COVID-19 shut down the city, it also closed gyms. Now, fitness centres are preparing for a change in how we workout when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

For many people, fitness is more than just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. Sure, running and biking outside is great, but for people who don’t have a home gym, nothing can replace the rush you get from lifting weights.

The closure of these facilities has been hard on people, not just physically, but mentally too. But there’s a light at the end of the barbell. Some businesses are starting to open up, which hopefully means gyms are not far behind.

Some have already started implementing some procedures to prepare for that day, including Movati Athletic.

“We’ve purchased electrostatic sprayers for every single club,” says Kathleen Carroll, Chief Operating Officer of Movati.

“We’ve invested over $30,000 in this equipment so that what we can do is overnight when the club is closed, we can then electrostatic spray every surface, every piece of equipment.”

Making sure these gyms are spotless is priority number one. Clients need to feel safe in order to return to their regular workout routines.

On top of constant cleaning, gyms will be limiting the number of people who can join a group fitness class or use cardio equipment, in order to comply with physical distancing.

“In our group fitness studios that would normally have say 45 people in them, they’ll have 12. On the cardio deck, you’ll see each treadmill, it will be every other,” says Carroll.

Movati will also limit the number of amenities available to guests in the early stages of reopening for safety purposes, including child care, saunas, steam room and the pool.

GoodLife Fitness has also made some changes, according to founder and CEO David Patchell-Evans.

“Some options we are exploring include limiting club capacity, blocking or deactivating some equipment to increase physical distancing, renewing our focus on extensive cleaning, increasing safety procedures and training for our associates.”

And it is not just big box gyms that are adapting to the new normal. The Fitness Lab Ottawa is making changes of its own.

“Currently our class sizes hold 50 people but were probably going to have to bring that down to 18,” says Adam Bracken, founder and President of The Fitness Lab Ottawa.

Bracken also says once classes are done, members might have to leave the facilities right away to make space for the next class coming in. Possibly without even time to shower.

At first, most gyms probably will not be as busy as they used to be before the pandemic. It might be a gradual climb back to full capacity, until the public is comfortable being around each other. But you never know, summer is right around the corner, and so is your next rep.