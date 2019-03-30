

Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire Services were called to New Edinburgh this morning for a fire in the basement of a row house.



Fire crews say they upon arrival at 221 Crichton Street, they were met by two occupants outside, and declared a working fire at 5:34am. It was then escalated to a two alarm fire shortly after 6:00am. Crews say they had it out at 7:40am.



Ottawa Paramedics took one person to hospital with a non fire related injury. Another woman was treated on scene after suffering minor burns to her hands.



Two people are now displaced, and a neighbour may be out of home as well after having their gas shut off during the emergency.



The cause of the fire and the cost of damages in unknown at this time. An investigation in underway.