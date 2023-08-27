New delays for the Trillium Line and the accused in Orleans explosion expected in court: 5 stories to watch this week
A city committee receives an update on LRT construction, the accused in the Orleans house explosion appears in court and it's the final week of summer vacation.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Back to School season continues
More students in Ottawa head back to class this week, as the back-to-school season continues.
Tuesday is the first day of class for students in Ottawa's two French-language school boards - the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.
Students with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board and other school boards across eastern Ontario return to class on Sept. 5.
Meantime, all parents will be waiting for word this week on school buses for the new school year.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has delayed the opening of the parent portal until Wednesday due to "operational pressures."
Officials have said there is a shortage of school bus drivers and crossing guards heading into the school year.
Empty classroom. (File)
Trillium Line update
Ottawa's light-rail transit subcommittee will receive an update on the Trillium Line this week, as construction continues on the new north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
Tuesday's committee meeting is scheduled to receive the O-Train Stage 2 Light Rail Transit Project Quarterly Update, which includes the new Trillium Line and extending the Confederation Line from Blair Station to Trim Road and from Tunney's Pasture Station to Algonquin College and Moodie Drive.
Councillors were told earlier this month that construction on the new north-south line has hit a new delay, with the handover of the line not expected until at least November.
Michael Morgan, the city's director of rail construction, says based on the current review of all inputs including an agreement on the training requirements, "the updated working timeline for the project handover is before the end of the year."
Morgan says, "There remains some risk and uncertainty in the completion" of the remaining work.
"Track work is largely complete; however, progress on signal testing is advancing slowly and requires additional time which is pushing the overall handover timeline to no sooner than early November," Morgan said.
"Staff also continue to monitor progress at stations, noting that all stations still require occupancy permits and all stations require TSSA approvals for elevators."
Meantime, all eyes are on the Confederation Line as the countdown continues to the end of summer vacation and a return of riders going to work and school.
Single-car service continues to run as part of new maintenance requirements to replace the front and rear axles on all trains every 60,000 km.
OC Transpo shared video of train testing on the new Airport Link for the Trillium Line. (OC Transpo/Twitter)
Orleans explosion
The man charged with causing an explosion that destroyed several homes in Orleans this year will appear in court this week.
The Canadian Press reported that Kody Troy Crosby, 35, is expected to plead guilty.
The Feb. 13 explosion in the Avalon Vista community injured six people and destroyed four homes under construction.
Crosby was charged with breaking and entering, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and several charges related to arson.
Crews have started to clear away piles of debris following Monday's explosion at a construction site in Orleans. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
Stanley Cup visits Ottawa
The Stanley Cup will be in Ottawa on Monday, as Las Vegas Golden Knights athletic therapist Mike Muir gets his day with the NHL's biggest prize.
Fans will have a chance to see the Stanley Cup in Frank Ryan Park on Monday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. For a cash donation to support the Ottawa West Little League, you can get a picture with the Stanley Cup.
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in June to win the Stanley Cup.
Labour Day weekend
It's a sign that summer vacation is coming to an end and a new school year is upon us, with the week wrapping up with the final long weekend of summer.
The Labour Day long weekend will feature families getting ready for back to school, and university students arriving in Ottawa for the start of the new school year.
The University of Ottawa's residence move-in day is Thursday, while Carleton University's residence move in is Aug. 31 to Sept. 3
Here is a look at some of the events in the Ottawa area on Labour Day weekend.
- Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
- Northern Lights – sound and light show on Parliament Hill
- Shawville Fair
- Perth Fair
- Stormont County Fair
