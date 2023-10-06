New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement

After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.

According to the contractor, Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership (KDMP), the work will take place between Oct. 19 and 24.

All lanes of Highway 417 will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, and are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed from Carling to Metcalfe. Westbound lanes will be closed from Metcalfe to Bronson.

Chamberlain Avenue between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic, cyclists and pedestrians from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1, KDMP says. Chamberlain had been closed in advance of the planned work earlier this year, but reopened Tuesday because of the delays. Percy Street has remained closed since the summer for work on the bridge. KDMP anticipates it will reopen to pedestrians and cyclists by 7 a.m. Nov. 6.

The bridge was originally supposed to be replaced in August, but has been delayed because of unspecified "technical issues." There has been no word on precisely what caused the issues that led to the delays.