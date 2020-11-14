OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at three Ottawa schools and a daycare connected to one of the schools.

On Friday, there were six ongoing outbreaks at five schools in the capital (two unrelated outbreaks were reported at St. Mother Teresa High School) but, on Saturday, OPH reported COVID-19 outbreaks at an additional three schools.

Outbreaks were declared at Barrhaven Public School, Béatrice Desloges French Catholic high school and De La Découverte French Catholic elementary school.

Each outbreak involves students at the school. To date, no staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says there is one active case of COVID-19 at Barrhaven Public School. OPH lists two total cases among students. No classes are isolating at this time, according to the OCDSB.

The French catholic board, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE), says there are four active cases of COVID-19 at De La Découverte school and one active case at Béatrice Desloges, where five other cases are considered resolved. One class at each school is in isolation, according to the CECCE.

OPH lists two total student cases at De La Découverte and one case at Béatrice Desloges on its COVID-19 dashboard.

A daycare connected to De La Découverte school is also experiencing an outbreak. Ottawa Public Health says two children at La Coccinelle – De La Découverte have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at schools and daycares in Ottawa as of Nov. 13, 2020.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.