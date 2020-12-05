OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 72 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Across Ontario, 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and 20 more people with COVID-19 have died.

Ontario is reporting 1,859 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 59,400 tests completed. Locally, there are 504 new cases in Toronto, 463 in Peel and 198 in York Region. There are 1,624 more resolved cases.



Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 5, 2020

The number of new people testing positive for COVID-19 in Ontario marks a new one-day record high.

The 72 new infections reported in Ottawa on Saturday marks the second-highest figure reported in the past week. On Sunday, Nov. 29, 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health, including hospitalizations, active cases, and outbreaks are due at around 12:30 p.m.

