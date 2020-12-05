OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 72 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Across Ontario, 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and 20 more people with COVID-19 have died.

The number of new people testing positive for COVID-19 in Ontario marks a new one-day record high. 

The 72 new infections reported in Ottawa on Saturday marks the second-highest figure reported in the past week. On Sunday, Nov. 29, 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health, including hospitalizations, active cases, and outbreaks are due at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.