OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 1,487 new cases in Ontario.

More than 70 per cent of the new cases across Ontario are from the Toronto, York and Peel regions.

Local numbers from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Ontario laboratories performed 33,351 COVID-19 tests on Sunday. There are 16,254 people still waiting for COVID-19 test results across the province.

A new update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is expected this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which has moved into the Orange-Restrict level, reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to provincial figures.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit added six new cases.

There are three new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit's region.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health also reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit added one new case.

