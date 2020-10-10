Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
ON THE MAP: COVID-19 Testing Centres
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast facts for Oct. 9, 2020
Indoor dining, gyms ordered to close as Ottawa moves to a modified Stage 2
'We're getting close' to the point Ontario will need to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa: Dr. Moloughney
Ottawa sees third highest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend
COVID-19 closes Riverside South catholic elementary school
Party host busted, fined $880 for illegal gathering in Ottawa's west-end