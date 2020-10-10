OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, after three days of reporting more than 100 new cases a day.

The figure comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary. Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due out later in the day.

There were 809 new infections of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Saturday, with nearly half in Toronto.

Seven new deaths were also reported provincewide, bringing Ontario's death toll from COVID-19 above 3,000.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.