OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, after three days of reporting more than 100 new cases a day.

The figure comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary. Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due out later in the day.

Ontario is reporting 809 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 44,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 358 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 76 in York Region. There are 700 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 10, 2020

There were 809 new infections of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Saturday, with nearly half in Toronto.

Seven new deaths were also reported provincewide, bringing Ontario's death toll from COVID-19 above 3,000.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.