OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of new day-to-day COVID-19 cases in Ottawa after a record-setting case count on Tuesday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 64 new cases were reported in Ottawa in the last 24 hours, down from 105 in Tuesday's report.

Ontario is reporting 625 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 35,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 288 new cases in Toronto with 97 in Peel, 64 in Ottawa and 41 in York Region. 62% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 457 more resolved cases today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 30, 2020

The 64 new cases in Ottawa were among 625 new cases reported across Ontario.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health will come later in the day.

