OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, a drop from the 62 reported on Sunday and the 78 reported on Saturday.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 1,487 new cases in Ontario.

More than 70 per cent of the new cases across Ontario are from the Toronto, York and Peel regions.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,957 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days, Nov. 10 to 16 inclusive, OPH has reported an average of 53 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the seven days prior, Nov. 3 to 10 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 55.6 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa on Monday. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 359 residents.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications has fallen below 50 for the first time this month.

OPH says there are 46 people in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms in Ottawa, down from 51 on Sunday. There were 60 people in hospitals on Friday.

The number of people in intensive care held steady at six.

Of the people in hospita, three are in their 30s (two in the ICU), two are in their 40s, three are in their 50s, six are in their 60s, 10 are in their 70s (two in the ICU), 13 are in their 80s (two in the ICU), and nine are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell slightly on Monday.

OPH reports that there are 515 active cases in the city at present, down from 525 on Sunday.

Sixty new recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 7,083.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

TESTING

Ontario laboratories performed 33,351 COVID-19 tests on Sunday. There are 16,254 people still waiting for COVID-19 test results across the province.

A new update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is expected this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Five new cases (520 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (914 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (1,646 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (1,043 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (1,008 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (932 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new case (619 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (407 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (515 cases total)

90+ years old: Three new cases (353 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which has moved into the Orange-Restrict level, reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to provincial figures.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit added six new cases.

There are three new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit's region.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health also reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit added one new case.

The Quebec government reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the Outaouais on Monday.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 31 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Outbreaks ended at École secondaire publique Louis-Riel, St. Patrick High School, and an unidentified shelter.

New outbreaks were declared at Terre-Des-Jeunes school and Carlingview Manor.

There are four open community outbreaks at four unidentified workplaces in Ottawa.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cornerstone Children's Centre - Heatherington Nursery School École élémentaire catholique De La Découverte École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes (NEW) École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Esther By Child Care Centre La Coccinelle - De La Découverte St. Mother Teresa High School St. Mother Teresa High School (2)*

*NOTE: There are two ongoing but unrelated COVID-19 outbreaks declared at St. Mother Teresa High School.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carlingview Manor (NEW) Couvent Mont St-Joseph retirement home Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Longfields Manor Maison Acceuil-Sagesse Montfort Long-term Care Centre Park Place Rooming house location St. Patrick's Home Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home Supportive Housing location The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B The Ravines Valley Stream Retirement Home West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).