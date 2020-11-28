OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting that 46 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, down slightly from the 55 reported on Friday.

Across Ontario, more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for a second straight day, Health Minister Christine Elliott said, with 1,822 new cases.

Ontario is reporting 1,822 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 55,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 566 new cases in Toronto, 516 in Peel, 145 in York Region, 105 in Waterloo and 102 in Hamilton. There are 1,510 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 28, 2020

On Friday, a record-breaking 1,855 infections were logged across the province.

A majority of the new cases reported on Saturday were from the locked down regions of Toronto and Peel.

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 deaths have also been reported across Ontario.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's (EOHU) region climbed into the double digits on Saturday, according to provincial figures.

The province reports 13 more people in the EOHU have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region, which is moving to the "Yellow-Protect" zone under the provincial framework, reported three new cases.

There are five new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health's region.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has added one new case.

No new cases were reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.