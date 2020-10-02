OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa's Peter D. Clark long-term care home has been placed on a facility-wide outbreak due to a case of COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services General Manager Donna Gray says a staff member at the long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The new case comes a week after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared over at the home.

Ottawa Public Health had declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Peter D. Clark home over on Sept. 26. One staff member had tested positive.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the home between April 28 and July 4 saw 24 residents and 21 staff members test positive for COVID-19. Eight residents died due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreaks have also been declared at the Centre d'accueil Champlain and Garry J. Armstrong homes.