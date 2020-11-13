OTTAWA -- Two COVID-19 assessment centres will be opening in downtown Ottawa this month.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force has announced the COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre on Coventry Drive will be relocated to the parking garage of the National Arts Centre. A new assessment centre will also open at the McNabb Community Centre on Percy Street.

In a statement, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force said the new COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at the National Arts Centre will "operate in the parking garage, providing shelter, comfort and warmth to Ottawa residents and staff over the winter months."

The COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at the NAC will operate seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The current Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road will close on Monday, Nov. 16.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says to ensure residents in the downtown core, who do not have access to a car, can also access a COVID-19 test within walking distance, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will open the following week.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will operate Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"The Ottawa Hospital is committed to supporting Ottawa’s collective efforts to ensure residents have access to convenient and accessible COVID-19 testing options," said Cameron Love, President and CEO of The Ottawa Hospital in a statement. "Both the NAC and McNabb Assessment Centres exemplify the ongoing collaboration between Ottawa’s health care system and community partners, each with the unified goal to serve and safeguard our city."

You will need to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test at the drive-thru assessment centre at the NAC and at the McNabb Community Centre.