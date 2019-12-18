OTTAWA -- The installation of new security measures at Ottawa City Hall is already underway.

Black drapes could be seen blocking off some of the work being done Tuesday, as workers began installing screening gates at the entrances to Andrew Haydon Hall.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos says he doesn’t believe the new measures will impact civic engagement in any notable way.



The changes, announced last week, also include a new bag check screening process that staff estimate will take no more than a couple of minutes.



Some city councillors have raised concerns with the new measures, saying they could reduce civic participation and make City Hall a less welcoming place. Some had called for a pause on the changes and others asked to bring it to a vote.



In a memo Tuesday, Kanellakos said staff celebrates that City Hall is a welcoming place and that ensuring public safety is an important part of that.



“It is our belief that ensuring public safety while at City Hall is an important part of keeping City Hall a people place,” Kanellakos said.

Kanellakos points out the new measures are part of an ongoing security modernization plan has been underway for several years. He also noted that council approved an audit on corporate security in April.

He cites other changes to City Hall, such as the installation of bollards outside the building, CCTV cameras, and lockdown procedures as part of the ongoing program.

But Kanellakos says Staff do not fear a decline in civic participation during council or committee meetings.

“The kinds of civil demonstrations that have taken place in the Council Chambers can be expected to take place as they have in the past,” Kanellakos said, “with the additional confidence that no one has brought a dangerous object or substance into a meeting that might be contentious.”

Kanellakos said the prohibition on signs, banners, food and drink has been in place since amalgamation.

Those prohibitions will now be enforced through bag and coat checks starting in January, to screen for prohibited items.

But the City Manager doesn’t expect it to be an inconvenience.

“Care has been taken to ensure that the new measures will be no more inconvenient to the public than might be experienced anywhere these standard security measures are in place, and that members of the public with accessibility requirements will not be disadvantaged by the new protocols,” Kanellakos said.

Construction of the new security gates into the council chambers is expected to be completed within a week.



