

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Mayor Jim Watson has announced the nominees for new chairs of the various committees and boards at City Hall.

The seven newly-elected councillors have been given assignments, including on some high-profile boards.

Kanata North councillor Jenna Sudds will now chair the Community and Protective Services Committee.

Stittsville councillor Glen Gower will head the Built Heritage subcommittee.

Bay ward councillor Theresa Kavanagh will be the council liaison for Women and Gender Equity, a newly-created position this term.

Gloucester South–Nepean councillor Carol Anne Meehan will serve as vice-chair of the audit committee, alongside chair Jean Cloutier, of Alta Vista ward.

Orléans ward councillor Matthew Luloff and Innes ward councillor Laura Dudas have been named Deputy Mayors, alongside a third deputy, veteran councillor George Darouze of Osgoode ward.

Capital Ward councillor Shawn Menard will serve as the vice-chair of the Environment and Climate Protection committee.

West Carleton March councillor Eli El-Chantiry, the longtime chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, will now sit as the chair of the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee. Gloucester Southgate councillor Diane Deans will now chair the Police Services Board. Deans will also be the chair of Crime Prevention Ottawa.

Some returning councillors will continue to chair the same committees they oversaw in the last term.

Barrhaven’s Jan Harder remains chair of the planning committee; Beacon Hill–Cyrville councillor Tim Tierney remains Library board chair. He is also the representative for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Cumberland ward councillor Stephen Blais moves from Transit to Transportation. Kanata South councillor Allan Hubley will now chair the Transit Commission.

Keith Egli will chair the Board of Health.

Somerset councillor Catherine McKenney will be the special liaison on Housing and Homelessness, while Rideau-Vanier’s Mathieu Fleury will chair Ottawa Community Housing. Fleury is also the new Sport Commissioner.

Jeff Leiper takes over as chair of the Information Technology committee; Rick Chiarelli will be the vice-chair.

Rideau Goulbourn councillor Scott Moffatt will chair the Environment and Climate Protection Committee. River ward’s Riley Brockington will be the city’s board member at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

Rideau Rockcliffe councillor Tobi Nussbaum will represent Ottawa at the Canadian Capital Cities Organization, and will chair the Ottawa Community Lands Development Committee.

The changes must be approved by City Council, which meets in full Wednesday.

CORRECTION NOTICE: A previous version of this story named Tobi Nussbaum as the Environment and Climate Protection Vice-chair. That position will be held by Shawn Menard. This means all seven rookie councillors will take on a committee role of some kind, instead of six of the seven.