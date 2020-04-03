OTTAWA -- A look at new COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Friday, April 3.

Outaouais

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Outaouais on Friday.

There are now 81 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across the Outaouais health region, which includes Gatineau.

Quebec’s Ministry of Health provided no details about the new cases, but the CISSS de l’Outaouais has said most of the cases are in Gatineau.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, as of April 2.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 38

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington: 48

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27

Renfrew County and District Health Unit 7