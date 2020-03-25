OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s newest cannabis store has opened its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hobo Cannabis Company opened its new store at 121 Clarence Street in the ByWard Market.

Cannabis stores were deemed essential by the Ontario Government, and allowed to remain open during the pandemic.

Hobo says it has taken extra precautions to protect customers and staff, including the removal of smell jars and kiosks and increased sanitation measures.

The 3,000 square foot store in the ByWard Market is the first store to open as part of Hobo’s 15-store Ontario expansion. Hobo also plans to open a store in the Merivale Mall.

There are now five cannabis stores open in Ottawa.