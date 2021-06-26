GANANOQUE, ONT. -- A new initiative has launched in some eastern Ontario rural towns to bring life back to vacant storefronts and promote entrepreneurship.

Along King Street in Gananoque, a handful of store fronts sit empty, waiting for their next chance at life. The Township of Leeds and The Thousand Islands and the town of Gananoque are trying something new to bring business back.

"The goal of this project really is to draw from the community and visitors to the community in the hopes that people will see that we have some storefronts available and maybe spark some interest," said Amanda Trafford, business development coordinator for the town of Gananoque.

New decals adorn a vacant space at 167 King Street East, part of the ongoing effort to show its potential.

The town received economic development funding (RED) through the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA).

"It is specifically oriented towards economic development in communities, obviously in rural Ontario, which we are a part of, and this is our second intake of this project," said Trafford.

"It's a mixture between the town and the township," said McKenna Modler, Gananoque and Leeds Township RED Project Coordinator. "It's helping our businesses, helping our communities find events, but the main one here is our storefront initiative that we're working on right now."

The decals show what the store could be transformed into, with scenes of a sporting good store and a toy store.

"Maybe there's a home business that's interested in opening up and they want to take the leap," said Trafford. "This might spark some sort of an action on their part, or maybe we have somebody visiting from out of the community who has fallen in love and wants to build a life here. So really, it's called Make a Life, Make a Living for a reason."

There is also a QR code, which can be scanned on your phone, which takes you to the municipality's website.

"It'll take you to our Invest Now page on the town's website," said Modler. "It'll have links, resources for you if you want to start your business, how to start it, if you need paperwork, stuff like that."

Modler says the decals have also appeared over in Lyndhurst as well.

"We're trying to brighten up some of them up for sale for a while," she said. "So hopefully with having this decal that it'll help bring more attention to Lyndhurst or Seeley's Bay or just TLTI general."

Down King Street West in Gananoque, Shannon Traenor of Lighthouse Provisions Limited just opened her new store on Thursday, after renovating a vacant building.

"We did a lot a lot of renovations on the building. I did the floors myself," Treanor said. "It's basically a fine food delicatessen, sort of fun shop. I love feeding people and this was a great way to do it."

The turn of the century building was the former home of Gananoque Light and Power Company.

"I'm very happy to be here. We have the most beautiful location. I'm very lucky to have this spot," said Traenor.

She thinks the new initiative is a great idea for the town.

"I think it's very progressive, very modern and very user-friendly," said Traenor. "It gives people an automatic image of what could be in that space as opposed to looking through dusty old windows."

"All it takes is one or two people with that, you know, initiative to inspire other people," she added. "And it just it goes so quickly after that. We know that from big cities where you get neighborhoods like the Junction, Toronto, and all of a sudden everybody's in and everybody's excited."

"I'm very, very impressed with them for doing this. And I think we're a very special town," Traenor added. "I have this tag line that I've used for years, our little town on a big river, because it's the most supportive, encouraging town."

Both Trafford and Modler are hoping owners of other empty properties in the area jump on board, so more decals can be seen.

"You want to see your main streets bright and busy and stuff like that, so seeing empty storefronts, it can be kind of sad, gloomy," Modler said.

"Instead of having paper up as they do renovations, it gives the town a little bit of a beautification, if you will, and it allows people to just take a look and they don't see an empty store, they see a possibility," added Trafford.