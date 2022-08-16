New bocce court in Brockville, Ont. welcomes players

Lori Murphy of the Brockville and Area Special Olympics demonstrates the game of bocce ball in Hardy Park. Aug. 16, 2022. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) Lori Murphy of the Brockville and Area Special Olympics demonstrates the game of bocce ball in Hardy Park. Aug. 16, 2022. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.

Pope Francis, left, and Cardinal Marc Ouellet arrive at the opening of a 3-day Symposium on Vocations in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

OPINION

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina