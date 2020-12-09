OTTAWA -- Ottawa is waking up under a new blanket of fresh snow.

Environment Canada predicts a snowfall of two to four centimetres Wednesday. Snow should continue falling through the morning and taper off by noon, but there is a risk of some freezing drizzle as temperatures climb above the freezing mark.

Wednesday's high is 2°C.

Ottawa police told Newstalk 580 CFRA Wednesday morning that they've responded to "a few fender-benders" during the morning commute. They're asking drivers to slow down and adapt to the road conditions. No injuries have been reported.

Expect a partly cloudy sky this evening and an overnight low of -3°C.

Thursday's forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 2°C.

On Friday, clouds return, but so do mild temperatures, with a forecast high of 6°C, which is nearly eight degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

We could see rain on Saturday.

TRAVEL ADVISORY ALONG 401

A winter weather travel advisory is in place for regions along Highway 401 from Toronto up to the Ontario/Quebec border east of Cornwall.

Environment Canada warns of the possibility hazardous travel conditions "for a few hours in the morning due to rapidly accumulating snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility."

The weather agency says two to five centimetres of snow is expected with "locally higher amounts possible over higher elevations."

Travel conditions should impove as precipitation becomes lighter and temperatures rise above freezing during the middle to late morning.

Ontario Provincial Police are also reminding drivers to clear snow off of their cars before hitting the road.