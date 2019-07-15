

Air passengers have a new tool to seek compensation if they’re bumped from an overbooked flight, wait too long on the tarmac or have lost baggage.

Under new regulations in the first phase of the passenger bill of rights, passengers are:

Entitled to up to $2,400 if they’re bumped from an overbooked flight

Entitled to up to $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage

Allowed to leave an airplane if a tarmac delay lasts 3+ hours

Several airlines and the International Air Transport Association argue the rules violate international agreements.

Air passenger advocates say compensation won’t be given if the issue is mechanical or weather-related and that the bill doesn’t go far enough to protect passengers.

"You as a passenger will have no way of enfocing your rights," says Gábor Lukács. “The criteria are completely airline-centered…you don’t know whether the flight was overbooked and the airline can say whatever it wants.”

The regulations will apply to all flights to, from and within Canada, including connecting flights.

The next phase of the bill will roll out in December and include compensation of up to $1,000 for passengers if their flight is cancelled or delayed and no extra charge to seat kids under 14 close to the adult they’re flying with.