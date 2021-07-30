OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa motorists received an expensive lesson about the new speed limit on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa’s east end.

Starting Friday, the enforceable speed limit on Regional Road 174 between Montreal Road and Trim Road is now 80 km/h. The area is part of the construction zone for Stage 2 of Ottawa’s Light Rail Transit Project.

Ottawa police remind motorists that the fines for speeding increase in construction zones.

Early Friday morning, police say a motorist was stopped going 123 km/h in the 80 km/h zone on Highway 174.

A few hours later, officers observed a driver going 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone at Tenth Line Road where construction workers are present.

NEW: Starting today, the enforceable speed on OR 174 between SGEC Parkway and Trim Road will be reduced to 80 km/h throughout #Stage2 #OttLRT construction. Please remember to drive with caution around construction sites. pic.twitter.com/LEHqk3JZLo — Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) July 30, 2021