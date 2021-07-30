Advertisement
New 80 km/h speed limit on section of Hwy. 174 in LRT construction zone
An Ottawa Police truck is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa motorists received an expensive lesson about the new speed limit on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa’s east end.
Starting Friday, the enforceable speed limit on Regional Road 174 between Montreal Road and Trim Road is now 80 km/h. The area is part of the construction zone for Stage 2 of Ottawa’s Light Rail Transit Project.
Ottawa police remind motorists that the fines for speeding increase in construction zones.
Early Friday morning, police say a motorist was stopped going 123 km/h in the 80 km/h zone on Highway 174.
A few hours later, officers observed a driver going 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone at Tenth Line Road where construction workers are present.