New $2 coin honours Indigenous people

On the eve of the summer solstice, a day of significance for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, the Royal Canadian Mint honoured their rich heritage with a two dollar commemorative circulation coin celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.

For the first time on a Canadian circulation coin, three different artists have collaborated on a single design to fuse their personal visions and respective cultures.

The artwork appearing on the new coin is the creation of Megan Currie, English River First Nation, Myrna Pokiak (Agnaviak), Inuvialuit Settlement Region and Jennine Krauchi, Red River Métis.

“This is Canada more than any other coin that has come up,” says Krauchi. “When it comes to reconciliation, I would say this is pretty close to that and I felt it with the people that I worked with.”

Currie’s art depicts, in part, reflection, celebration and honour of those past and present.

“And to realize that we do need to acknowledge that past and to acknowledge those who came before us,” says Currie. “That gives me hope. Being a 60s Scoop survivor, I think it’s very important for us and for me to believe and have hope … and for Canadians I hope this coin is that opportunity to change our relationships with one another and to maybe reflect upon what their relationships are with indigenous peoples of this land.”

“Creating coins that tell diverse and inclusive stories is a priority for the Royal Canadian Mint the sharing of Indigenous stories is key to that effort,” says Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “We are delighted that we could collaborate with First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists on a single circulation coin that will inspire millions to discover the wonderful knowledge and experiences that National Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to celebrate.”

There is a limited mintage of three million coins, of which two million will be coloured, and will begin circulation Wednesday, to correspond with National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The coloured and uncoloured circulation coin are also available as collectibles in a six-piece coin set. Other collector products adding to the celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day include:

Special wrap rolls of 25 two-dollar circulation coins, in coloured and uncoloured versions;

a special wrap roll set featuring a coloured and uncoloured coin roll; and

a 1 oz. fine silver version of the circulation coin design.

Collectibles can be ordered as by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871, or online at www.mint.ca/nipd, as well as participating Canada Post outlets.