A nesting Killdeer will not stop the music at RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

A Killdeer mother laid her nest on a cobblestone path where the main stage for Ottawa Bluesfest is set to be built this week.

Work is already underway to prepare the site next to the Canadian War Museum for the music festival.

Bluesfest organizers say they're hoping to safely relocate the bird eggs before construction on the stage begins on Tuesday. Right now, Bluesfest is waiting to hear back from Environment Canada on when the bird can move.

The NCC has hired a security guard to keep an eye on the killdeer and her eggs.

The festival will begin on July 5 as scheduled.

