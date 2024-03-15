Nepean, Ont. resident a millionaire after winning Lotto 649 prize

A Nepean, Ont. resident has become a millionaire after winning a Lotto 649 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Feb. 7.

Anastasios Kavalas has won a total of $1,000,010. He says this is his first big win.

"The day after the draw, I had a feeling to check my ticket so I used the OLG app and I couldn't believe it!" he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

"I checked multiple times. I told my fiancé and she couldn't believe it either. My family kept checking the ticket to make sure I actually won $1 million!"

Kavalas will use the money to buy a new car, renovate his home and invest for his future.

"It feels like I’m on cloud nine," he added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.