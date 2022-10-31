Nepean man wins $1 million Lotto Max prize

A Nepean man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.

Donald Cloutier, an equipment operator and father of three, won the prize in the Oct. 4 draw. He told OLG he plays the lottery “occasionally.”

"I went to the store to check my ticket using the ticket checker and saw I won $1 million. I couldn't believe it. I went completely numb," he told OLG.

"I went back to the store with my mom to validate it. We were both in complete shock!"

Cloutier says he plans to retire and put his win into savings.

He bought the winning ticket at Shell on Woodroffe Avenue.