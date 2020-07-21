OTTAWA -- A Nepean man who runs an upholstery business has claimed a major lottery prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says Kenneth Donald, 50, of Nepean is $15 million richer after claiming the winning ticket in the May 12, 2020 Lotto Max draw.

According to OLG, when Donald first checked his ticket, he missed a few zeroes.

"I checked my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and thought I won $15,000 so I carried on with my day,” he said, in a quote provided by OLG. "I scanned it again but I still didn’t register the prize amount. Then I checked the numbers [online] a couple of times to make sure it was correct."

Upon realizing he was a millionaire, OLG says Donald felt a little sick.

"For about ten minutes it felt like the worst hangover of my life! I was hot, I was cold, I was sweating, and my head hurt. Then the adrenaline set in and I was awake for 51 hours straight," he said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

Being a bit of a prankster, his family didn't believe him at first, but they're all excited now.

Donald says he plans to expand his business, help his family, invest, and travel back to Scotland to see relatives more often.

OLG says the winning ticket was sold at a Circle K on Moodie Drive.