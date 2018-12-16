

CTV Ottawa





A Nepean family is saying goodbye to its outdoor rink.

Cory Cosgrove has built an outdoor skating rink on his front yard, for his three young daughters, each of the past five years; however this year he decided to add boards around it to extend the season; beginning in early November.

Much to the chagrin of one his neighbours; who Cosgrove said blew the whistle on their fun calling city by-law to complain about the illegal structure on city property. The neihgbour called the wood boards around the rink ugly to look at.

“An eyesore, yeah something they weren’t happy with. They were a little bit closer to the street, originally.” said Cosgrove.

Despite immediately moving the boards closer to his home following his first meeting with by-law officials Cosgrove said the by-law officer returned this week to inform him the neighbour demanded the boards, which sit on city property, be removed,

Not in my backyard! A Nepean family has to take down their homemade rink because a neighbour complained to the city saying it’s an eyesore ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/XU1l9aiCUl — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 16, 2018

“The ice can stay. They say there's not much they can do as far as having a slab of ice on your front yard for the kids to play on, but the structure itself is the issue.” said Cosgrove.

Lisa Cosgrove said her children were upset they’re losing their beloved rink.

“We're kids, come on, we want to have some fun in the winter.” said Sydney Cosgrove.

Emma, her younger sister said “You're ruining my Christmas.”

Today the neighbourhood kids played a final game of shinny knowing by Monday evening, the rink will be gone.

“You know it's Christmas, I guess the Grinch is out.” said hockey dad and coach Greg Hill.

Lisa Cosgrove hoped she had heard from her neighbour prior to by-law being called to their home.

“For those that have a concern, I’d say come talk to your neighbour, just be honest, I’m sure there's a way you can work it out. I respect the law and I understand by-law has to follow through.”

The Cosgroves spoke to their neighbour, who insists the walls come down. The family said it will comply.