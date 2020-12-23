OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say the ByWard Market neighbourhood resource team seized a handgun and drugs, and made two arrests on Tuesday.

In a press release, police said the seizures of the gun, quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine, and cash were made during "proactive enforcement" at around noon on Tuesday on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue.

Two people are now facing charges

Bruktemariam Nadew, 20, and Blaise Ninda, 18, are each facing drug and weapon charges as well as charges of obstructing police.

They are due in court Wednesday.