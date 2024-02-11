Need a last-minute Super Bowl snack? These recipes will take your football party to victory

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and if you need some last-minute Super Bowl snacks, you've come to the right place.

Whether you're there to watch the game, watch commercials or enjoy Usher's half-time show performance, everyone can agree that no Super Bowl party can go without a host of tasty and easy-to-eat snacks.

According to a survey by numerator.com, three out of five people say they are planning to watch the Super Bowl and a majority plan to do it at home.

Chips are the snack of choice for 75 per cent of viewers, followed by dips (67 per cent), pizza (47 per cent), chicken wings (42 per cent) and nachos (22 per cent).

Cookbook author and host of 'In Char's Kitchen' Charmaine Broughton, shared some delicious and doable game day grub with CTV Morning Live to serve to your party guests.

"To me, the Super Bowl is all about eating with your hands and having fun," Broughton told Morning Live's Melissa Lamb.

All of Broughton's game-day ideas and more can be found on her website or in her new cookbook, Delicious and Doable: Recipes for Real and Everyday Life.

Here are two recipes that will score with your guests:

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

With only a few ingredients, you can make this easy and delicious snack in as little as 20 minutes.

"These are so much fun and you can eat them with your hands which I really like," Broughton said.

"Especially if you're hosting, because you may not have cutlery for 10 or 12 people."

It really tastes just like a cheeseburger!

Cheeseburger Quesadillas (CTV Morning Live)Ingredients

• 1 (540 mL) can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• 3 cloves garlic

• ¼ tsp (1 mL) each of salt and nutmeg

• ½ cup (125 mL) full fat sour cream

• ¼ cup (60 mL) mayonnaise

• 1 ½ cup (375 mL) grated aged cheddar (or grated cheese blend of choice)

• 1 cup (250 mL) finely chopped green onions

• ½ cup (125 mL) chopped pickled jalapenos (or canned green chilis, drained)

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) each of hot sauce (heat level of choice) and lemon juice

Burger Sauce

• ½ cup (125 mL) Miracle Whip

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) ketchup

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) yellow mustard

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) relish

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) onion, finely diced

• 1 tsp (5 mL) white sugar

Garnish:

• Chopped fresh parsley

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 375 F (190 C).

2. Place beans and garlic cloves in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade.

3. Pulse until beans and garlic are finely chopped, scrape down sides of bowl when needed.

4. Add spices, sour cream and mayonnaise and pulse until just combined. Transfer mixture to a bowl and stir in remaining ingredients until combined.

5. Place mixture into an oven safe serving dish (I like to use a pie plate) and place in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes until heated through and bubbling.

6. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley (if using) and serve with toasted pita wedges, nacho chips and veggie sticks.

Char’s Cheesy Jalapeno White Bean Dip

With some mayonnaise, some white beans and jalapenos, you can make this delicious and extra cheesy recipe.

"The beauty of this dish is you can make it ahead of time," Broughton said. You can also easily take it with you and warm it up at another Super Bowl party

The recipe is also high in protein and fiber. Add a bit of canned crab for an extra protein boost.

Extra tip:

Stir in one (170 g) can of drained crab meat to mixture before baking.

Kansas City Chiefs Charvarius Ward tackles San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

What time does the game start?

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CTV and TSN.

With files from CTV Morning Live and CTV Ottawa's Dylan Dyson