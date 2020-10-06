OTTAWA -- Ontario has moved to an appointment-based system for COVID-19 testing, as it works to clear a backlog of more than 55,000 tests that remain under investigation.

In Ottawa and eastern Ontario, that means assessment centres that previously allowed walk-ins will require appointments, primarily booked online, though some options for people without computers still exist.

You can find more information about COVID-19 testing in Ottawa, including answers to frequently asked questions, at Ottawa Public Health's website.

When should I go for testing?

According to Ottawa Public Health, there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

  1. You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR
  2. You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR
  3. You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR
  4. You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Here is where you can go to book an appointment at assessment centres across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

OTTAWA

COVID-19 assessment Centre Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way – Testing for children (run by CHEO)

  • Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Available for children 2 months to day before 18th birthday.
  • Options: Scheduled appointments and very limited walk-up testing.
  • Book your appointment here

COVID-19 assessment Centre Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way – Testing for adults (run by the Ottawa Hospital)

  • Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Available for anyone 18 years of age or older.
  • Options: Scheduled appointments and very limited walk-up testing.
  • Book your appointment here

COVID-19 Care Clinic, 595 Moodie Dr. (run by the Queensway Carleton Hospital)

  • Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You should come to the COVID-19 Care Clinics if:

  • You have escalating symptoms of respiratory illness, including a fever or worsening cough and flu-like symptoms, and
  • Are in need of medical attention

Book your appointment here

COVID-19 Care Clinic, 1485 Heron Rd. (run by the Montfort Hospital)

  • Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You should come to the COVID-19 Care Clinics if:

  • You have escalating symptoms of respiratory illness, including a fever or worsening cough and flu-like symptoms, and
  • Are in need of medical attention

Book your appointment here

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-721-4722 for the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie and dial 613-288-5354 for Heron. Note: there are a limited amount of bookings through this phone number, and it is to be used for those without internet access.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment Centre, 300 Coventry Rd. (run by the Ottawa Hospital)

  • Open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Visitors must be in a vehicle.
  • Testing available to anyone 14 years of age or older.
  • No drive-ups allowed. You must have an appointment.
  • Book your appointment here

COVID-19 testing available at 13 pharmacies across Ottawa for select individuals with no symptoms of COVID-19. You must book an appointment.

Shoppers Drug Mart

Cedarview Pharmacy

  • 112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2
    (613) 823-1700
    More info...

Medicine Shoppe

  • 19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1
    (613) 745-5905
    More info...

Rexall

  • 1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2
    (613) 824-0082
    More info...

EASTERN ONTARIO

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Almonte General Hospital

  • 75 Spring Dr., Almonte, ON
  • Open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • If you are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are seeking a test, please call 613-325-1208 and leave a message.
  • Website: http://www.almontegeneral.com/assessmentcentre

Arnprior Assessment Centre

  • 91 Meehan St., Arnprior, ON
  • Open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Website: https://rcvtac.ca/
  • Phone: 1-844-727-6404

Brockville General Hospital

Casselman COVID-19 Testing Centre

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Kemptville District Hospital

  • 15 Campus Dr., Kemptville, ON.
  • Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Centre operates on a "time pass" system. Arrive, get a time pass for a scheduled appointment and come back later for the test.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Beechgrove Complex) – Kingston

COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Napanee

Pembroke Assessment Centre

  • 80 Richardson Cres., Pembroke, ON
  • Open Tuesdays, 12 noon to 6 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Phone: 1-844-727-6404
  • Website: http://rcvtac.ca/

Renfrew Assessment Centre

  • 1005 Castleford Rd., Renfrew, ON
  • Open Mondays 12 noon to 6 p.m.
  • Phone: 1-844-727-6404
  • Website: http://rcvtac.ca/

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre

  • 2241 Chamberland St., Rockland, ON
  • Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Website: http://eohu.ca/fr/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres
  • Phone: 1-800-267-7120
  • Fill in this COVID-19 assessment centre intake form and a nurse will call you for an appointment.

Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Smiths Falls Site