OTTAWA -- Ontario has moved to an appointment-based system for COVID-19 testing, as it works to clear a backlog of more than 55,000 tests that remain under investigation.

In Ottawa and eastern Ontario, that means assessment centres that previously allowed walk-ins will require appointments, primarily booked online, though some options for people without computers still exist.

You can find more information about COVID-19 testing in Ottawa, including answers to frequently asked questions, at Ottawa Public Health's website.

When should I go for testing?

According to Ottawa Public Health, there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Here is where you can go to book an appointment at assessment centres across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

OTTAWA

COVID-19 assessment Centre Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way – Testing for children (run by CHEO)

Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Available for children 2 months to day before 18th birthday.

Options: Scheduled appointments and very limited walk-up testing.

Book your appointment here

COVID-19 assessment Centre Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way – Testing for adults (run by the Ottawa Hospital)

Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Available for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Options: Scheduled appointments and very limited walk-up testing.

Book your appointment here

COVID-19 Care Clinic, 595 Moodie Dr. (run by the Queensway Carleton Hospital)

Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You should come to the COVID-19 Care Clinics if:

You have escalating symptoms of respiratory illness, including a fever or worsening cough and flu-like symptoms, and

Are in need of medical attention

Book your appointment here

COVID-19 Care Clinic, 1485 Heron Rd. (run by the Montfort Hospital)

Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You should come to the COVID-19 Care Clinics if:

You have escalating symptoms of respiratory illness, including a fever or worsening cough and flu-like symptoms, and

Are in need of medical attention

Book your appointment here

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-721-4722 for the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie and dial 613-288-5354 for Heron. Note: there are a limited amount of bookings through this phone number, and it is to be used for those without internet access.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment Centre, 300 Coventry Rd. (run by the Ottawa Hospital)

Open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors must be in a vehicle.

Testing available to anyone 14 years of age or older.

No drive-ups allowed. You must have an appointment.

Book your appointment here

COVID-19 testing available at 13 pharmacies across Ottawa for select individuals with no symptoms of COVID-19. You must book an appointment.

Shoppers Drug Mart

Cedarview Pharmacy

112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2

(613) 823-1700

More info...

Medicine Shoppe

19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1

(613) 745-5905

More info...

Rexall

1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2

(613) 824-0082

More info...

EASTERN ONTARIO

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Glengarry Memorial Hospital, 62 Anik St., Alexandria, ON

Open Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Website: eohu.ca/fr/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres

Phone: 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120

Almonte General Hospital

75 Spring Dr., Almonte, ON

Open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are seeking a test, please call 613-325-1208 and leave a message.

Website: http://www.almontegeneral.com/assessmentcentre

Arnprior Assessment Centre

91 Meehan St., Arnprior, ON

Open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Website: https://rcvtac.ca/

Phone: 1-844-727-6404

Brockville General Hospital

100 Magedoma Blvd., Brockville

Open Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Website: http://www.brockvillegeneralhospital.ca/en/patient-care/covid-19-coronavirus.aspx#

Phone: 613-704-1441

Casselman COVID-19 Testing Centre

872 Principale Street, Casselman.

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Website: http://eohu.ca/fr/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres

Phone: 1-800-267-7120

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre

850 McConnell Ave., Cornwall, ON

Website: http://eohu.ca/en/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres

Phone: 613-938-4240, ext. 5420

Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre

750 Laurier Street, Hawkesbury, ON

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: http://eohu.ca/en/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres

Phone: 1-800-267-7120

Kemptville District Hospital

15 Campus Dr., Kemptville, ON.

Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Centre operates on a "time pass" system. Arrive, get a time pass for a scheduled appointment and come back later for the test.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Beechgrove Complex) – Kingston

The Beechgrove Complex, 51 Heakes Lane, Kingston

Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: http://kingstonhsc.ca/patients-families-and-visitors/covid-19-information/community-assessment-centre

COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Napanee

Lenadco Building at 310 Bridge Street West, Napanee, ON

Phone: 613-354-8254

Website: http://web.lacgh.napanee.on.ca/en/newsroom?newsid=84

Pembroke Assessment Centre

80 Richardson Cres., Pembroke, ON

Open Tuesdays, 12 noon to 6 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: 1-844-727-6404

Website: http://rcvtac.ca/

Renfrew Assessment Centre

1005 Castleford Rd., Renfrew, ON

Open Mondays 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Phone: 1-844-727-6404

Website: http://rcvtac.ca/

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre

2241 Chamberland St., Rockland, ON

Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Website: http://eohu.ca/fr/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres

Phone: 1-800-267-7120

Fill in this COVID-19 assessment centre intake form and a nurse will call you for an appointment.

Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Smiths Falls Site