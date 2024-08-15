Nearly half of Canadians concerned by rising prices, ability to pay for everyday expenses

Nearly half of Canadians say they are becoming more concerned about rising prices and their ability to pay for everyday expenses.

New data from Statistics Canada says 45 per cent of Canadians reported that rising prices greatly affected their ability to meet day-to-day expenses this spring.

That number is up 12 percentage points from the same time two years ago.

People like Linda Murray, an Ottawa resident, agree that life in Canada is just becoming too expensive.

"I had my own place before. I had to give it up because the heating was electric and I couldn't afford the cost of the electric," she told CTV News.

"I don't buy potatoes anymore. There's just a lot of stuff, like milk is too expensive. If you want berries, forget it. Costs you an arm and a leg."

Housing is among the biggest concerns. More than half, or 56 per cent, of Canadians between the ages of 15 and 34 reported being very concerned about their ability to afford rent or housing.

For Canadians 65-years and over, that number still remains high at roughly one-in-five, or 19 per cent.

"I can't afford to rent anywhere right now," says Murray.

"I'm just staying at my mom's house; she's in a nursing home. So I'm trying to find a place to live, because pretty soon I have to get out of there so that she can use that money, and there's nothing that I can afford."

Young people are reported to be especially stressed when it comes to finances and affording everyday life.

"It's young people who are hit the most because they've still got student loans they're dealing with," explains Douglas Hoyes, a personal finance expert.

"They're newer into the workforce. They're not the president of the corporation yet. So they are more constrained on what they can do income-wise."

Among those who said they were stressed about money "most days," just one-in-five people reported a high level of life satisfaction.

"There's only so much you can cut," says Hoyes. "So it's not a surprise at all that they're under that level of stress."