Nearly 30 vehicles stolen in Gatineau in first 20 days of 2023

Six people are facing charges in connection to attempted vehicle thefts in Gatineau, Que. this week as police conduct a "special operation" targeting the crime in the city.

Approximately 30 vehicles have been reported stolen across Gatineau since the start of January, an average of more than one per day.

"Since vehicle thieves are active in Gatineau, night relief police officers have been assigned to carry out a special operation targeting this type of crime," Gatineau police said in a statement.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of individuals seen prowling around a parked vehicle on Gilles Street in the Gatineau sector.

Police say an officer on patrol in the area spotted the suspicious vehicle and saw individuals prowling around a car. The vehicle was stopped and four people were arrested.

The four suspects from Ottawa, Lanaudiere and Laval regions may face charges of attempted theft of a vehicle and possession of a burglary tools.

On Jan. 12, police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle driving on Assad Street in the Buckingham sector, and a suspicious individual walking around a parked car.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the suspect vehicle had already left, but an inspection of a vehicle parked in a car showed there had been attempt to steal the vehicle.

Officers eventually located the suspect vehicle, and two people from the Lanaudiere region were arrested. Police say charges of attempted vehicle theft and possession of a burglary tool will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

"Luxury vehicle theft is not a new phenomenon," police said in a statement. "Networks have been active throughout the province for several years, including in Gatineau."